Gwede Mantashe is defending Ramaphosa for his own selfish reason – Malema

Joburg – EFF leader Julius Malema says Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe defends President Cyril Ramaphosa for his own selfish reasons, particularly because of his involvement with Bosasa, which has been revealed during the state capture inquiry. “He knows that if Cyril goes, he too goes, and he doesn’t just go; he goes to prison,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said his party would make sure that he went to prison, and as the EFF, they would write to the NPA about charging Mantashe. “If they don’t charge Gwede, we are going to prosecute privately through private prosecution,” Malema said. He said he did not understand why Mantashe has not been arrested yet, as he has not disputed his involvement with Bosasa.

“Stop being factional and be factual,” he said. Malema also juxtaposed Mantashe with ANC presidential contender Zweli Mkhize, of whom he said there wasn’t enough material evidence to point to his involvement. “The reality is that the Digital Vibes evidence is not overwhelming beyond the evidence against Gwede, against Nomvula, and against Thabang Makwetla,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Malema said he was sure that Ramaphosa would be gone and Deputy President David Mabuza would deliver the presidential Christmas message. Video: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA) “The emperor is naked, and the favourite of the establishment is exposed,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement