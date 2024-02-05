5 secret hotel alternatives to check out in the Western Cape during the month of love

February is the month of love and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. A week into February and you’re probably wondering how you can spoil your loved one this year.

A mini getaway is always a good idea and if you live in the Western Cape you are spoilt for choices as to where you can escape to. If you frequently vacation at hotels now is the time to be a bit more adventurous and to try something new. Here are five quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accommodations to look into.

Kagga Kamma Ever wanted to sleep in a cave? The Kagga Kamma Cave Suites are skilfully constructed to integrate with the natural sandstone formations; the facade of the Cave Suites is man-made, while the back interior wall is natural sandstone. Each Cave Suite is furnished with a double bed, and has an en-suite bathroom, and opens onto a small terrace with a view. The beautiful rock formations can be experienced up close in these man-made suites that blend into their environment seamlessly. Where: Cederberg

Rate: From R4 000 per night Website: www.kaggakamma.co.za The Dome at Misty Mountain Reserve Nestled within the indigenous Tsitsikamma forest, 230m above sea level on a dramatic escarpment, is where you'll find the one-of-a-kind luxury dome.

Surrounded by nature, the stargazing accommodation offers captivating views of the Indian Ocean. Whether lazing on the air bed with a book or soaking up the bubbles in a tub, the dome promises the ultimate relaxation experience. Where: Garden Route Rate: R3240 per night for 2 adults

Located in Diepklowe Nature Conservancy on Porcupine Hills olive farm, this glamping option is surrounded by mountains, streams and bountiful flora and fauna, making it an unforgettable reprieve from the hustle and bustle of city life. The Forest View Yurt is their most secluded accommodation and offers guests a comfortable king-sized bed in the Yurt tent. The private and fully equipped self-catering kitchen, lounge and dining cabin is a cosy addition to the Yurt, with an indoor wood-fired fireplace.

Where: Bot River Rates: From R1700 Website: www.southernyurts.co.za

Geodome on La bruyere Farm The unusual accommodation is situated against the Witzenberg mountain range near Tulbagh. Perched atop the shoreline, the La Bruyere Geodome is a modern construction that blends into nature and encourages guests to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay among the sights and sounds of nature. It's not only situated facing the best sunsets but also has an outdoor, fully kitted kitchen, outdoor bath and three levels of deck outside. Where: Tulbagh

Rates: From R2571 per night Website: https://linktr.ee/labruyerefarm View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Bruyere Farm (@labruyerefarm) Old Mac Daddy Airstreams Situated on the slopes of the Elgin Valley, this caravan park slash designer farm lodge has a collection of vintage Airstream Trailer suites, each designed by a Capetonian artist.