Bookmark article to read later
Monday, February 5, 2024

5 secret hotel alternatives to check out in the Western Cape during the month of love

Misty Mountain Reserve. Picture: Instagram / @africandomecollection

Published 4h ago

Share

February is the month of love and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

A week into February and you’re probably wondering how you can spoil your loved one this year.

A mini getaway is always a good idea and if you live in the Western Cape you are spoilt for choices as to where you can escape to.

If you frequently vacation at hotels now is the time to be a bit more adventurous and to try something new.

Here are five quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accommodations to look into.

Kagga Kamma

Ever wanted to sleep in a cave? The Kagga Kamma Cave Suites are skilfully constructed to integrate with the natural sandstone formations; the facade of the Cave Suites is man-made, while the back interior wall is natural sandstone.

Each Cave Suite is furnished with a double bed, and has an en-suite bathroom, and opens onto a small terrace with a view. The beautiful rock formations can be experienced up close in these man-made suites that blend into their environment seamlessly.

Where: Cederberg

Rate: From R4 000 per night

Website: www.kaggakamma.co.za

The Dome at Misty Mountain Reserve

Nestled within the indigenous Tsitsikamma forest, 230m above sea level on a dramatic escarpment, is where you’ll find the one-of-a-kind luxury dome.

Surrounded by nature, the stargazing accommodation offers captivating views of the Indian Ocean. Whether lazing on the air bed with a book or soaking up the bubbles in a tub, the dome promises the ultimate relaxation experience.

Where: Garden Route

Rate: R3240 per night for 2 adults

Website: www.mistymountainreserve.co.za

Southern Yurts

Located in Diepklowe Nature Conservancy on Porcupine Hills olive farm, this glamping option is surrounded by mountains, streams and bountiful flora and fauna, making it an unforgettable reprieve from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The Forest View Yurt is their most secluded accommodation and offers guests a comfortable king-sized bed in the Yurt tent. The private and fully equipped self-catering kitchen, lounge and dining cabin is a cosy addition to the Yurt, with an indoor wood-fired fireplace.

Where: Bot River

Rates: From R1700

Website: www.southernyurts.co.za

Geodome on La bruyere Farm

The unusual accommodation is situated against the Witzenberg mountain range near Tulbagh. Perched atop the shoreline, the La Bruyere Geodome is a modern construction that blends into nature and encourages guests to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay among the sights and sounds of nature.

It’s not only situated facing the best sunsets but also has an outdoor, fully kitted kitchen, outdoor bath and three levels of deck outside.

Where: Tulbagh

Rates: From R2571 per night

Website: https://linktr.ee/labruyerefarm

Old Mac Daddy Airstreams

Situated on the slopes of the Elgin Valley, this caravan park slash designer farm lodge has a collection of vintage Airstream Trailer suites, each designed by a Capetonian artist.

Old Mac Daddy’s trailers have uniquely themed bedrooms and contemporary living spaces. There are also glamping-style tented options and self-catering units.

Place: Elgin

Rates: R2295 per night for 2 adults

