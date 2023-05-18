From bites to bottom mishaps – woman’s unforgettable vacation in Egypt takes a crappy turn

Once upon a time in “sunny” Egypt, a British family embarked on their dream holiday, only to be greeted by a disaster of epic proportions! Tracey, a 58-year-old from the UK, had high hopes of a relaxing break with her daughter and son-in-law.

Upon reaching the Hotel Aqua Beach Resort, the family’s troubles began as they were attacked by mosquitoes, leaving their ankles covered in itchy bites; something that seems rather normal in some places right? Desperate for relief, they sought hot water to cleanse the affected areas, only to find out that none was accessible. She told Express UK: “I craved a hot and clean bath to soak my legs and ankles in as they were so painful and heavy.” Regrettably, Tracey’s mosquito bites took a turn for the worse. They became infected and filled with pus, which made walking extremely painful.

Tracey suffered from infectious mosquito bites that made it difficult to walk. Picture: Freepik To add fuel to the fire, her face swelled due to a bite, the bathroom was disgustingly dirty and infested with cockroaches, and the whole resort emitted a foul sewage odour. Run for the hills lady! Tracey had to endure the worsening situation for days, as the resort took a frustratingly long time to address any issues, such as the broken air conditioner. When she complained, the reception’s response was dismissive, claiming that air conditioning leakage was normal. It doesn’t end there. She further described what was an “extreme loose bowel movement” that was completely uncontrollable while at the bar, and she soiled her pants. Of course, Tracey felt embarrassed as everyone around witnessed the unfortunate episode, and her clothes were completely ruined.

Reflecting on the whole ordeal, Tracey admitted to it being an absolute disaster and feeling utterly humiliated. Despite having visited Egypt numerous times in the past 17 years, she had never encountered such degrading circumstances.