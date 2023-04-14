The red sea ain't just in Egypt anymore! Panjin’s red beach in China takes the crown

Have you heard of the Red Sea? But, the one in China, which is just one of the unique destinations in Asia. This is not an ordinary beach, because it doesn’t even have sand for one to laze on. However, not all beaches are meant to be the same.

Is it really a beach if there is no sand? Of course it is. The red beach in Panjin, China, is a great example. It’s known as the Panjin Red Beach and is famous for its unique red-coloured seepweed, called suaeda. The bright red seaweed makes the beach look like a scene straight out of a animation movie. The suaeda turns bright red during the autumn season, giving the beach its striking appearance. It is one of the prettiest destinations in China, and from September to early October, people from all over China and the world turn up to see the beach turn stunningly red. View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Destinations (@nationaldestinations) The beach's surrounding wetlands and natural scenery attract eco-tourists and bird-watchers. The area is particularly well-suited for wildlife enthusiasts as it is home to a variety of endangered species, including the spectacular red-crowned crane. The Panjin Red Beach is a popular destination for those interested in observing wildlife in their natural habitat.