Couple issue AirTag warning after safety scare in Bali

Emily Sinclair, an Australian tourist, has issued an urgent caution to other travellers regarding a concerning incident she experienced during her first holiday to Bali. She discovered an AirTag concealed in her luggage, which left her feeling instantly paranoid.

The unsettling ordeal had her and her partner feeling unsafe, hence, they had to shorten their trip. Sinclair now hopes to warn others about the potential dangers and encourages them to be extra vigilant with their belongings to prevent similar incidents from happening. According to a safe wise report, AirTags are small Bluetooth trackers designed by Apple to help you keep tabs on valuables or frequently lost items.

It may sound like a good idea, but the concern is that someone could attach an AirTag to someone else's belongings without their knowledge or consent, and use it to track their location, which is exactly what happened to this Aussie couple. A few days into their trip in a small town on the east coast of Indonesia, they discovered a strange noise emanating from their luggage, a sound they had not noticed before then. After trying to figure what it was, Sinclair discovered an AirTag inside an unlocked front pocket of her backpack.

She shared their experience on the Bali Bogans Facebook page, cautioning others about the incident. The couple was taken aback and quickly removed the battery and dismantled the device. Sinclair suspects that the AirTag was planted in her partner’s bag at the airport upon their arrival, as the AirTag was an Indonesian make. She told ‘’7NEWS’’, "It gave us quite a fright!’’

"We are both very seasoned and careful travellers and have never had anything like this happen before, our bags never left our backs (backpacking style bags) and the main compartment of the bags were locked," she said.