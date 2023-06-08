KNP rangers equipped with training and equipment to assist in anti-poaching operations

As as part of the “ground mobility” capacity and support in the anti-poaching operations inside the park, Kruger National Park (KNP) Ranger Corps received certificates for tactical casualty care training and first aid equipment to the value of R166 600. KNP said the funding for the training and equipment was made possible by the Conservation Risk Initiative (CRI) and Noctuam Poaching Prevention Academy (Noctuam Training Academy Pty Ltd) through facilitation by the Mdluli Safari Lodge, a private concession located in the Pretoriuskop section of the park.

It revealed that the donated equipment included backpacks, boots, hydration bags, compasses, handcuffs, and torches, which will all be used during patrols and other vital anti-poaching work in the KNP. KNP managing executive Oscar Mthimkhulu said it was a rewarding gesture for their rangers to have received training and equipment from Noctuam and CRI as they mark World Environment Day this month. “The safety of Rangers remains a priority; therefore, the training and equipment received will considerably enhance the effectiveness of the team as they need tools to survive out there during operations within their responsibility day and night,” said Mthimkhulu.