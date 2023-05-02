WATCH: Boity Thulo faces her fears and enters the Devil’s Pool

There’s something exhilarating about doing something scary. South African media personality Boity Thulo faced her fears and went to the Devil’s Pool in Victoria Falls, Zambia. For her 33rd birthday, which was on April 28, the rapper went on a vacation in Zambia and ticked off one of the most daring activities that she has been dying to try out.

“One of, if not the greatest experience of my life. Bucket list moment! On the edge of a wonder of Africa! God is glorious! The perfect birthday gift #adrenalineJunkie” she wrote on social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Her video got people talking. While some commended her for being brave, others said they wouldn’t dare test God like that. “If I enter the devil's pool, I feel like the voices in my head would win,” commented @TimGathima.

Another Twitter user, @iam_kingbee, said: “Sometimes my intrusive thoughts tell me to open the car door whilst it's moving, so I will not even attempt this.” Boity had to explain that someone was holding her feet while she was at the edge of one of the largest waterfalls in the world. “The current is too strong to just try that on your own. The lifeguards are safely holding your legs. It puts you at ease, guys. Looks scarier than it actually is. Such an amazing experience,” she wrote.