KZN business tycoons tie the knot with bespoke destination wedding in Bali

It was an event never to be forgotten as KwaZulu-Natal-born entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr Bahle Zondo, tied the knot with KZN business woman, Nomfundo Mcoyi. The couple marked the beginning of their lives together with a lavish destination wedding in Bali, Indonesia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanele Mbokazi (@mbokazizanele) Distinguished guests and friends of the pair were flown out to witness the pair exchange their nuptials at the 5-star hotel and resort, Apurva Kempinski. The Apurva Kempinski is described as the “epitome of Bali’s beachfront luxury” and stands atop the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and a tropical garden. The hotel, an embodiment of Indonesian elegance, was the perfect setting for the Zondos’ nuptials.

Social media was flooded with pictures of local celebrities draped in all-white for the “Top Billing”-style wedding. Mcoyi, the daughter of former IFP and NFP leader, Wiseman Mcoyi, looked regal in her off-the-shoulder gown with a flower embroidered cathedral veil. She later changed into a long-sleeve feathered mermaid dress for the reception and the groom looked dapper in an off-white tuxe with brown bow-tie.

Elegant bride Nomfundo Mcoyi and groom, Bahle Zondo, ready to cut the cake. Picture: Twitter It seemed the Zondos spared no expense when it came to the wedding as they had an elegant five-tiered floating wedding cake and guests were treated to a performance by ballerinas at the reception. Local celebrities in attendance included media personality and entrepreneur, Zanele Mbokazi, Nto Majozi, Nozipho Ngubo, celebrity make-up artist Samke “Embelesh” Shelembe, musician Dladla Mshunqisi and DJ Happygal. According to reports, guests also attended a denim-themed party the following day after the wedding at the Ayana Resort at Jimbaran Bay.