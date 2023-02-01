Wild Coast Sun recognised as best luxury beach resort in South Africa

Sun International has announced that its beach resort in Port Edward, Wild Coast Sun, has been named the best luxury beach resort in South Africa. The resort was honoured at the 14th annual Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which recognise excellence across a range of industry sectors and promote the best luxury goods and services all over the world.

According to the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, Wild Coast Sun Resort came out distinguished as one of the best in the market after a thorough research process, and as a result its impeccable reputation and professional performance have been recognised and acknowledged. Sun International revealed that the resort has seen multi-millions spent on upgrades to new and existing facilities in the past year following improvements made leading up to Wild Coast Sun being raised from a three- to a four-star resort in 2020. Wild Coast Sun general manager Peter Tshidi said the popular golfing, gambling and beachfront destination hotel was already fully booked by October for the 2022 festive season, with a maximum capacity from December 16 to mid-January 2023.

“Wild Coast Sun does not intend to rest on our laurels – we have plenty more of exciting news about improvements and new additions which will be announced later this year,” said Tshidi. The hotel also saw two new franchised restaurants open their doors last year to keep guests fed, namely Barcelos, the home of flame-grilled chicken; and Maltos, a Mediterranean restaurant reminiscent of the Greek isles. “Our in-house breakfast and private function restaurant, Chico’s, also enjoyed a R5.5-million make-over and the beautiful new dining floor and bathrooms proved popular with our guests when it was revealed in December,” said Tshidi.

