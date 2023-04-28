Fly for pennies! FlySafair's mega annual sale is back

FlySafair is offering one-way flight tickets for just a few rand in total. Brace yourselves as customers all over the country go crazy for these unbelievable prices. In the past, the sale has caused a frenzy, with customers eagerly trying to access the website to secure their seats.

With these deals, FlySafair could give political parties a run for their money in creating a buzz and bringing the economy to a halt! This year, in celebration of nine years of operation, the airline will be offering up one-way flight tickets on domestic flight routes for only, wait for it, R9! including airport taxes. Additionally, the airline has said they will be making a record number of 50 000 individual seats available on pre-selected flights across the airline’s domestic route network for departures between May and November this year.

“This sale is always very exciting,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to share our product with people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to fly. This year we are going big with 50 000 tickets which equates to an entire 264 Boeing 737-800 aircraft full of passengers flying for only R9.” Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. Picture: Supplied The enthusiasm for this yearly mega sale is most evident on social media platforms, with Twitter being the most active.

Hopeful customers share their travel aspirations and amusing experiences from the waiting room. Meanwhile, those who have won the coveted tickets share their joy and excitement, creating a buzz on social media. So far over 100 000 lucky passengers have managed to bag seats for anything between R1 and R8 in the airline’s annual sales. FlySafair remains mum about exactly when this year’s sale will be taking place, but they have indicated that it will be happening sometime next week.

Would-be travellers can expect a waiting room to be in action again, with lucky draws taking place each minute to allow shoppers onto the site to grab those cheap tickets. Remember: 50 000 seats will be up for grabs and the exact sale date will be confirmed in coming days. To celebrate their 9th birthday, these 50 000 tickets will be selling for only R9 including airport taxes. “We’d like to apologise in advance to employers across the country for any productivity lost on the sale day,” quipped Gordon.