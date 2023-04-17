LOOK: Inside the lavish Bloemfontein hotel where Thabo Bester and Dr Nandi allegedly stayed

A recent publication has caused quite a stir with the revelation of an invoice from a luxury boutique hotel in Bloemfontein. Allegedly, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester stayed there after Bester made his daring escape from prison. It's no wonder that this news has left many people shocked and outraged.

The fact that they even stayed in the, hold on: Presidential suite once has added fuel to the fire. It seems that the infamous Facebook rapist Thabo Bester and his alleged accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were enjoying the five-star treatment at a luxury boutique hotel. Talk about living the high life! A Twitter post shared by political and analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser showed that the couple spent a night at the Tredenham Boutique hotel in Bloemfontein. He wrote: ‘’Jesu omnyama! 😲 @SundayTimesZA has published this invoice of the luxury boutique hotel Dr Nandipha Magudumana & Thabo Bester stayed at whenever he slipped out and back into prison ... WTF. They even stayed in the presidential suite once!!’’

However, in another Twitter post, it eludes to the idea that the picture above was not where the undercover couple stayed. The post read: ''This is actually not their presidential suite, it's just one of the images they used. Their PS is top class 🤝🏾''

This was in response to another post from user @Eusebius, who wrote: When the story of Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana & their criminal networks are done and dusted, we must please talk about Bloemfontein's idea of a "presidential suite" 😲

Additionally, the hotel's official website states the presidential suite boasts an array of luxurious features, including a king-size bed, complimentary Wi-Fi, air-conditioning, a flat-screen TV, DSTV, a cosy seating area, a convenient work area, a balcony with outside seating area, a mini bar, an espresso machine, fluffy gowns, a safe, complimentary bathroom amenities, a spacious walk-in closet with a dressing area and vanity, complimentary stationery, and an en-suite bathroom with both a bath and shower, with an additional view of a beautiful garden view.

Well, it looks like Thabo Bester and his partner in crime didn't just splurge on the luxurious Presidential suite at the Tredenham Hotel, they also allegedly treated themselves to some delicious chow from the hotel's restaurant. I mean, why bother escaping from prison if you can't indulge in some fine dining, am I right?

But let's not forget the price tag for their little getaway, while the presidential suite starts at a modest R2,200.00 per night. It seems that Bester and his tag team partner went all out and racked up an estimated bill of R8,000. That's enough to make even the wealthiest socialites do a double-take!