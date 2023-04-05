Yho! Pilot makes emergency landing after discovery of Cape cobra on aircraft

It was a “Snakes on a Plane” moment when a pilot had to make an emergency landing after the discovery of a snake And it’s not just any snake that sneaked onto the flight.

It was a Cape Cobra, scientific name Naja nivea, also known as yellow cobra that’s regarded as as one of the most dangerous species of cobra in all of Africa. According to reports from Capetownetc, Rudolf Erasmus, the pilot of a Beechcraft Baron, safely executed an emergency landing in Welkom with four passengers after realising a Cape cobra had made its way onto the aircraft. The flight was en route to Mbombela from Cape Town when the discovery was made.

Erasmus said that he felt something cold against his back at an altitude of 9 000 feet when he was alerted of the dangerous passenger. Reports revealed that once safely on the ground, Erasmus and his four passengers made a hasty exit from the aircraft and snake handler Johan de Klerk and the executive director of Capital Sounds International Broadcast, Brian Emmenis, were called to the scene. De Klerk and Emmenis searched the flight and Emmenis spread mealie meal to entice the snake out of the plane. However, temperatures in Welkom were so low, providing the perfect conditions for the snake to hide.

The snake was not found and the search for the snake continued until Tuesday morning. Cape cobras release a highly neuro-toxic venom in their bite. The venom attacks the nervous system and if left untreated, the venom can cause paralysis, respiratory failure and even death in humans. The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has hailed Erasmus as a hero for his act of valour, especially in the midst of a country-wide anti-venom shortage.