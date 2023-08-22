Fun things for BRICS Summit delegates to do in and around Sandton

Johannesburg is currently buzzing with world leaders attending the 15th BRICS Summit aimed at strengthening the trade bloc. Up to 46 heads of state, including African leaders such as Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera and Cameroon Prime Minister, Dr Joseph Dion Ngut have already arrived in the City of Gold.

Scores of government representatives, as well as local and international dignitaries are expected to join summit delegates. Now, if you are looking to catch a break from trade talk, there are plenty of fun activities around the city that one can do. Before even going too far, one can catch some fresh air around the Sandton area which is bursting with different restaurants and retailers to try.

A stop at the giant Nelson Mandela statue, located in Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton is always a good photo opportunity. A visit to 44 Stanley is a must to experience a bit of the historic culture Johannesburg has. The Drum Archive Shop is filled with the iconic images of Drum Magazine from the Bailey’s African History Archive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1947 on Vilakazi Street (@1947onvilakazistreet) The Mandela House is also close by and one can include a visit to Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum, which commemorates the 1976 Soweto student uprising. A show at the Market or Joburg theatre is a must for any tourist. What better way to experience the culture of dance and theatre?

If you are looking to get down and interact with the locals, visit shisa nyama KwMai Mai, where you can interact with all kinds of people in the country. Joburg’s nightlife is buzzing with lifestyle venues, such as Konka in Soweto which is known to bring out the high rollers to play.