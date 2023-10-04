Just in time for the school holidays, Times Square converts parking bays into bowling alley

Having a good time with family and friends is always a good idea but sometimes the where will have you thinking hard. Times Square’s new entertainment offering provides the perfect answer to that tricky answer as 52 parking bays have been converted into an eight-lane bowling alley.

Bowling is an activity that can be enjoyed across ages and is not one you need to be super fit for. It’s the perfect activity for any occasion from date-night, games evening or just some time out. “Since opening six years ago, Time Square has been dynamic and has increasingly focused on diverse entertainment offerings, which is why we have expanded The Magic Company,” said Time Square General Manager Ruben Gooranah.

"Tenpin bowling is enjoying a revival and we offer a fun atmosphere with music and lights where everyone from the age of 10 to 100 can enjoy themselves," said Gigi Goncalves, Director of Magic Company. Over and above the Tenpin bowling offering, the Magic Company at Time Square also offers the latest family and carnival type games in which players win tickets that can be redeemed for prizes in the Magic Company shop, including items such as head phones, sweets and teddy bears.