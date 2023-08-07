Bonang Matheba back on Miss SA stage after 3 years

All roads lead to the Capital City Tshwane this Sunday, August 13, where the new Miss South Africa will be crowned. Media personality Bonang Matheba, who hosted the Miss South Africa pageant in 2018 and 2019, is back to host the event for the third time.

Matheba has a long association with Miss South Africa and was part of the judging panel in 2014. The “Being Bonang” star has expressed her excitement and honour to be a part of the prestigious event, highlighting the growth and evolution of the pageant over the years. “The Miss South Africa pageant is one of the biggest television productions in the country, so I am very excited to be hosting for a third time. It is an institution in South Africa and I am honoured,” said Matheba in a press statement.

“I remember gathering around the television when I was growing up and watching people like Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy Sue Khumalo take the title; I remember where I was. “To grow from a judge to a host and one of the sponsors of this event is an absolute honour. “I love that I can showcase my talent and be part of it. The fact that it’s airing on the SABC means it is accessible to all people and that’s very important to me.

“The growth of the pageant in terms of its footprint internationally has been impressive. People around the world who are interested in pageantry realise South Africa is a force to be reckoned with in global competitions. “It has also evolved and is representative of where women are now, how they feel and what they want to achieve.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) Audiences, both at home and at the arena, can look forward to an exciting experience at this year's Miss South Africa pageant, says Matheba.

“I love that we are back on the SABC this year. I started with the corporation and now I am back hosting one of the most important shows of the year. “It’s going to be fantastic. I am going to put on a show and bring all the sparkle and the magic that I can!” Her message to the finalists is to cherish the experience.

“Zozibini (Tunzi) won Miss Universe in 2019, which was the last time I hosted the show, so who knows what is going to happen this year. “These contestants have been on a fabulous journey and this is the pinnacle. They must make wonderful memories as this is the beginning of their dreams coming true.” In addition, her alcohol brand, House of BNG is also the official Miss South Africa celebration sponsor.