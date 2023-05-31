Rosebank’s Clico Hotel listed in top 10% of hotels worldwide in 2023 Travellers’ Choice Awards

Clico Hotel has received the prestigious Travellers' Choice Award, which is considered a major deal in the hotel industry. The award shows that the hotel is dedicated to making sure its guests have a memorable experience.

The recognition is a result of the positive reviews and feedback shared by travellers who have experienced the hotel first hand, highlighting their satisfaction with the its offerings and services. By consistently receiving high praise, Clico Hotel has proved its commitment to excellence in hospitality, making it a well-deserving recipient of the distinguished Travellers' Choice distinction. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clico Boutique Hotel (@clicoboutiquehotel) Owner Jeanette Schwegman expressed her gratitude for the recognition: “I believe these awards provide confirmation to the Clico team that their efforts, services and work are what guests value. Certainly, the food offering that our renowned chef, Dario de Angeli, has introduced since he joined the team in November 2022, is being commented on in Trip Advisor reviews along with Guest Revu (the hotel guest platform) and Dineplan.