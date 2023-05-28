LOOK: Luxury Walkers Plains Camp set to open at Timbavati Private Nature Reserve

Inspirational Places (IP) has announced that it has extended its portfolio of luxury hotels and safari lodges with the addition of the new Walkers Plains Camp in the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve in the Greater Kruger National Park. The camp, conveniently accessible with 30 minutes from Eastgate Airport in Hoedspruit, is set to open on June 25 and may be booked on either a per room or exclusive-use basis, and rates are all-inclusive.

Enjoy views of the bush and Drakensberg mountains in the background at Walkers Plains Camp. Picture: Supplied The 5 000-hectare private concession is located within the 53 000ha Timbavati Private Nature Reserve and has been in the Walker family since 2006, and includes an existing self-catering camp, Walkers River Camp. According to IP, Walkers Plains Camp accommodates 16 guests in six luxury rooms and two family rooms with two bedrooms each and children 8 years and older are welcome, subject to families booking a private safari vehicle for game drives. A family suite at Walkers Plains Camp. Picture: Supplied “The new luxury camp was developed on a prime site on the property. Every room, as well as the main area, has a sweeping view of the plains in front of the lodge, complete with a small waterhole, and the Drakensberg mountains in the distance.

“The two camps in the Timbavati are managed jointly by the much-respected and experienced twin brothers, Steve Walker as general manager, and James Walker as operations manager, both of whom are qualified guides, previously having worked for AndBeyond and other private game reserves,” said IP. The Walker family has a 35-year history within the hospitality industry, having started Critchley Hackle Lodge and Walkersons Country Manor in Dullstroom, and founder Howard Walker believes that the Plains Camp is more than a place. Enjoy views of the Kruger plain while soaking up in the comfort of your room. Picture: Supplied “It’s a feeling of unity, of wonder and of passion. It’s here that the strength of our family and our love for the wilderness culminate. With the addition of Walkers Plains Camp we are proud to present an exceptional, luxury safari destination that is welcoming, and where we can invite our guests to come together and create lifelong relationships and memories with us,” said Walker.