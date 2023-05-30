Independent Online
Tuesday, May 30, 2023

WATCH: Roger Federer's economy flight to Johannesburg leaves Tweeps sceptical

Federer surprised fans on a economy flight to Johannesburg, but fans are questioning whether it’s true or not? Picture: ANDRY RAIN/ EPA

Federer surprised fans on a economy flight to Johannesburg, but fans are questioning whether it’s true or not? Picture: ANDRY RAIN/ EPA

Published 4h ago

If you’re a tennis fan you would know that encountering the 20-time Grand Slam champion on a economy class flight is a major deal

You'd expect to spot him at the airport surrounded by bodyguards and swarmed by paparazzi, but this isn't the typical scene where fans get to meet their idol, Federer. Usually, highly-paid athletes opt for private jets or business class flights.

However, Federer showed us his down-to-earth side with this one. It seems like he was doing some serious exploring while he was here. Turns out, the Swiss player paid a visit to Lesotho as part of his charity work. And when it was time to fly to Johannesburg in South Africa, Federer didn't hesitate to hop on a regular flight, proving that he's not all about fancy events and private jets.

In the short video clip posted onto Twitter, Federer can be seen looking shabby as he walks down the aisle with his luggage, smiling as he walks past passengers who are probably questioning whether or not this is really happening. ‘’Imagine you are in economy class and you see Roger Federer getting on the plane and sitting in the seat right behind you 😮 A man experienced this while going to Johannesburg a few weeks ago!!!’’ the caption reads.

However, tweeps can’t seem to grasp the humble act of the Swiss player. One wrote: ‘’What is RF doing on an Economy Flight when he owns his own JET? Sorry, but it makes absolutely no sense for multiple reasons?’’

Is it really that strange to want to be ‘normal’? Have people become hard to the idea that not everything has to be extravagant. Another commented: ‘’No way this man flew from Europe to SA in economy. Even I would avoid this.’’

Ripley’s believe it or not, it really happened. One fan proved haters wrong.

Kingdom of Lesotho2023JohannesburgSwitzerlandRoger FedererTennisCelebrity GossipAirportsBudget TravelTwitter

