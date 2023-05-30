WATCH: Roger Federer's economy flight to Johannesburg leaves Tweeps sceptical

You'd expect to spot him at the airport surrounded by bodyguards and swarmed by paparazzi, but this isn't the typical scene where fans get to meet their idol, Federer. Usually, highly-paid athletes opt for private jets or business class flights.

However, Federer showed us his down-to-earth side with this one. It seems like he was doing some serious exploring while he was here. Turns out, the Swiss player paid a visit to Lesotho as part of his charity work. And when it was time to fly to Johannesburg in South Africa, Federer didn't hesitate to hop on a regular flight, proving that he's not all about fancy events and private jets.

In the short video clip posted onto Twitter, Federer can be seen looking shabby as he walks down the aisle with his luggage, smiling as he walks past passengers who are probably questioning whether or not this is really happening. ‘’Imagine you are in economy class and you see Roger Federer getting on the plane and sitting in the seat right behind you 😮 A man experienced this while going to Johannesburg a few weeks ago!!!’’ the caption reads.