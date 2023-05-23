Independent Online
Tuesday, May 23, 2023

WATCH: Kids live on the edge, inches from a dam drain in Brazil

A dam with a beautiful backdrop. Picture: Freepik

Published 4h ago

Share

Sometimes, I find myself envious of the fearless adventures we had as children, and even as adults.

There’s a certain exhilaration in daring acts like teetering on the edge of a treacherous water pit, a mix of thrill and danger that only the young can embrace.

Risky, yet undeniably fun. A video has emerged on Twitter showing a group of young people relaxing at Águas Vermelhas in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The internet is abuzz with astonishment at the fearlessness of these individuals.

It looks like a toilet ready to flush! After all, it is a dam drain. Other words for it include spillway drains or outlet works, found in dams and reservoirs.

They are designed to control the flow of water from the reservoir, during periods of excess water or when the water level needs to be lowered.

“Watch as group of kids stand inches before a dam drain in Águas Vermelhas, Minas Gerais, Brazil” the caption reads.

What has users talking, is how fearless these daring people are, they are not batting an eyelash.

“I just watched the video and thought it was scary, why aren't they scared?’’ said one user.

“Nope, no way, those glory hole spillways scare the c*** outa me,’’ said another.

So, is it us being a bunch of scarey-cats, or is this the universal sentiment? Either way, I don't think anyone pictures themselves bidding adieu to this world via a glory hole. Whatever rocks your boat.

