WATCH: Kids live on the edge, inches from a dam drain in Brazil

Sometimes, I find myself envious of the fearless adventures we had as children, and even as adults. There’s a certain exhilaration in daring acts like teetering on the edge of a treacherous water pit, a mix of thrill and danger that only the young can embrace.

Risky, yet undeniably fun. A video has emerged on Twitter showing a group of young people relaxing at Águas Vermelhas in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The internet is abuzz with astonishment at the fearlessness of these individuals. It looks like a toilet ready to flush! After all, it is a dam drain. Other words for it include spillway drains or outlet works, found in dams and reservoirs. They are designed to control the flow of water from the reservoir, during periods of excess water or when the water level needs to be lowered.

“Watch as group of kids stand inches before a dam drain in Águas Vermelhas, Minas Gerais, Brazil” the caption reads. Watch as group of kids stand inches before a dam drain in Águas Vermelhas, Minas Gerais, Brazil 😳 pic.twitter.com/IybaNcg0YN — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) May 22, 2023 What has users talking, is how fearless these daring people are, they are not batting an eyelash. “I just watched the video and thought it was scary, why aren't they scared?’’ said one user.