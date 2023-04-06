3 places to take the kids for a memorable Easter break in KZN

It’s crunch time and the countdown to the Easter break has finally started. Some people have already made their travel plans but if you’ve been busy and stuck on how to entertain the family for the long weekend, fret not. Here are three places to explore in KZN that are family-focused and will provide fun for mom, dad and the kids.

Head to Crocworld for some Easter holiday fun! A crocodile handler at Crocworld. Picture: Supplied If you’re looking for outdoor family fun and a didactic moment for the family, then Crocworld on the South Coast is the place to go. Crocworld gets its Easter holiday programme under way until April 12. Alongside all the many interesting creatures visitors get to meet at this Scottburgh-based centre, there will be daily demonstrations for the whole family to enjoy.

The wildlife fun starts at 10am with a reptile interaction and demonstration followed by Nile crocodile feeding and handling at 11am and 11.30am. In the afternoon, bird lovers can watch the Marabou stork or vulture feeding from 2pm before another session of crocodile feeding and handling at 3pm and 3.30pm. Great meals and refreshments can also be enjoyed at the on-site Fish Eagle Café, boasting fantastic sea views from the wraparound deck.

For more information, visit www.crocworld.co.za, ‘Crocworld Conservation Centre’ on Facebook or call 039 976 1103. Contact Fish Eagle Café, call 083 658 7073 or email [email protected] Discover the Hidden Gem of Zululand A sunset cruise offered by Ghost Mountain Inn at Jozini Dam. Picture: Supplied Heading up to the north coast or Zululand, Ghost Mountain Inn, founded in 1962, has established itself as a popular tourist destination for local and international travellers alike. The hotel caters to adventurers, both young and old, providing a range of experiences from wildlife reserve exploration to adventure and cultural activities.

The hotel’s guides are dedicated to inspiring young generations (ages 5-10) and can facilitate a variety of activities such as the ‘grubby nature walk’, which allows small children to find and learn about creepy-crawlies, frogs and some of nature’s other surprises in the hotel garden and the nearby dam. Other activities include Zulu crafts, finger painting and pizza making. Guided nature walks and wilderness navigation lessons reconnect tweens and teens with nature, while kayaking across the nearby dam allows encounters with terrapins, water birds and fish. Star-gazing and campfire cooking are an exciting end to a day of exploration. Guests of all ages can enjoy guided safari drives or walking safaris in uMkhuze and at the Manyoni Private Game Reserve, including opportunities to participate in wildlife tracking or pangolin conservation experiences.

For more information about Ghost Mountain Inn, please contact Nicky Pearsall at +27 (0)31 569 0596 or [email protected], or go to www.ghostmountaininn.co.za For enquiries or bookings, please contact Ghost Mountain Inn reservations at +27 (0)35 573 1025 or [email protected] Ocean Adventures at Rocky Bay Resort

Rocky Bay in Scottburgh. Picture: Carol-Ann Mare (Supplied) According to Rocky Bay Resorts manager Annien Koulountis, whether you’re looking for a spot to sunbathe and relax at the seaside, or somewhere that has a variety of outdoor adventure activities, Rocky Bay Resorts in Scottburgh is the perfect Easter holiday spot. “This is truly a one-stop destination with our on-site dive charters, bike shop and restaurant; great facilities, nature trails, and beaches all within walking distance. There’s something for everyone at Rocky Bay and, with our great holiday specials, this is an affordable destination for families as well,” she said. Take advantage of the upcoming long weekend with the Rocky Bay Resorts holiday specials. They’re currently running the the End Summer Promo Lodge special until April 26, which means that guests booking for the Easter weekend from will enjoy 25% off selected A & B cabins. Note this cannot be used in conjunction with any other Rocky Bay Resorts accommodation special.