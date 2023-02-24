King Shaka International Airport to conduct maintenance work to refurbish drop-off zone

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has announced that King Shaka International Airport will be undertaking maintenance work on the canopy structure above the drop off area (elevated roadway). The work will start from March 3 and is expected to be completed by the end of July.

According to a statement released by ACSA, the work entails the refurbishment of the canopy above the drop off area and will be executed in phases. It revealed that paintworks to various elements of the structure will be undertaken in the current phase, and the project will involve the closure of the inner and outer traffic lanes on an alternating basis as the work proceeds. The airports management company said passengers and airport users can continue to make use of the drop off entrances as these will all remain operational.

Nkosinathi Myataza, ACSA Regional General Manager, said the maintenance work had been carefully planned with various measures having been put in place to ensure minimal disruptions to the passenger travel experience. “We however urge passengers to consider these works in their travel plans, especially during peak periods. Passengers and airport users are encouraged to take note of signage placed in strategic areas around the work area and to observe the flagman that will be managing traffic at the drop off area,” said Nkosinathi Myataza. Myataza said that it was important to note that the project will be executed in a phased approach. and should the airport anticipate closure of the drop off area during this period, it will be communicated well in advance with alternative arrangements provided.