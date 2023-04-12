Zambian airline ProFlight has resumed air services between Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and King Shaka International Airport in Durban. The flights resumed on April 6 and operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

According to Durban Direct, the launch of these air services will provide a significant boost to the volume of travellers between Zambia and South Africa. “In 2021 and 2022 travel between the two destinations experienced a 38% growth, while over the same period, South Africa’s exports to Zambia grew by R1.6 billion, making Zambia amongst South Africa’s key trading partners within southern Africa,” said Durban Direct. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda welcomed ProFlight services in Durban.

“This new air service will undoubtedly play a role in strengthening the business links between the two destinations, especially considering that there are already many companies operating in both Zambia and South Africa. The improved air connectivity will make it easier for businesses to travel between the two countries, facilitating even greater trade and investment,” said Duma. With Zambia and South Africa both being popular tourist destinations, the new route will also provide a much-needed boost to the tourism industry. Zambia is known for its wildlife, natural beauty and adventure activities, while KwaZulu-Natal is famous for its beaches, arts and entertainment. Kaunda also expressed excitement at the return of ProFlight and said that the City of eThekwini was committed to growing its involvement in Durban Direct, through which it was able to acquire these new flights, in order to grow its programme of attracting new air services into the city.

“We are thrilled to have ProFlight flying back to Durban. As the tourism industry is gradually recovering, the resumption of these air services facilitates greater leisure and business travel into Durban. Growing intra-Africa travel is also a key component of our broader strategy to ensure competitiveness, which is further enabled by the addition of this air connectivity,” said Kaunda. The launch of this new air service is also expected to create job opportunities in both Zambia and South Africa. As more tourists and business travellers visit the two destinations, there will be increased demand for hospitality and service industry jobs. Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) regional general manager Nkosinathi Myataza said the relaunch of direct flights from Lusaka to Durban supported their collective efforts to restoring air connectivity into KwaZulu-Natal.