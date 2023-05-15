WATCH: Hippos bring traffic to a standstill as they cross the street in St Lucia

Road users at St Lucia, in the Umkhanyakude District of northern KwaZulu-Natal, were left stunned as a pair of hippopotamuses were seen casually strolling in the town. The pair of hippos caused quite a stir, bringing traffic to a standstill as motorists allowed them to cross the street.

In the video’s caption, Wieman said, “Just a hippo wandering around St Lucia on a Saturday night.” Wieman’s video has received more than 75K views since it was posted. One TikTok user, Sku, said: “I know an American is watching this thinking it’s an everyday occurrence.”

Another user, Chantel Skosana, responded: “Do people know how dangerous hippos are? 😭😭😭 why are they so close 😭😭😭😭.” Mabel also commented: “Are we slowly turning into Australia? what’s happening? 😭💀.” St Lucia is a wildlife haven and Lake St Lucia is the centrepiece of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. The abundance of wildlife and natural beauty makes it a popular tourist destination.

It was also declared a Unesco World Heritage Site. According to stluciasouthafrica.com, hippos wandering the town’s streets at night in search of grass is a normal occurrence. Hippos are among the most dangerous land animals, killing around 500 people in Africa every year, so caution is advised when coming into contact with these giants.