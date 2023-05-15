WATCH: Hippos bring traffic to a standstill as they cross the street in St Lucia

Road users at St Lucia, in the Umkhanyakude District of northern KwaZulu-Natal, were left stunned as a pair of hippopotamuses were seen casually strolling in the town.
The pair of hippos caused quite a stir, bringing traffic to a standstill as motorists allowed them to cross the street.
Claudia Wieman posted a video on TikTok titled, “Crazy things in South Africa 😱”.
@claudiawieman Just a hippo wandering around St. Lucia on a Saturday night 🦛🇿🇦 #hippo #southafrica #zuidafrika #nijlpaard #hippos #stlucia #fyp @joannauniwersal99 ♬ Big And Chunky - will.i.am
In the video’s caption, Wieman said, “Just a hippo wandering around St Lucia on a Saturday night.”
Wieman’s video has received more than 75K views since it was posted.
One TikTok user, Sku, said: “I know an American is watching this thinking it’s an everyday occurrence.”
Another user, Chantel Skosana, responded: “Do people know how dangerous hippos are? 😭😭😭 why are they so close 😭😭😭😭.”
Mabel also commented: “Are we slowly turning into Australia? what’s happening? 😭💀.”
St Lucia is a wildlife haven and Lake St Lucia is the centrepiece of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. The abundance of wildlife and natural beauty makes it a popular tourist destination.
It was also declared a Unesco World Heritage Site.
According to stluciasouthafrica.com, hippos wandering the town’s streets at night in search of grass is a normal occurrence.
Hippos are among the most dangerous land animals, killing around 500 people in Africa every year, so caution is advised when coming into contact with these giants.
Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.