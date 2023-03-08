Mhondoro Safari Lodge successfully goes off-grid with investment in solar plant

As the country faces consistent load shedding that is severely affecting business operations across the tourism and hospitality industry, Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa has revealed that it has made a major investment to make sure that business continues and the lights stay on. According to the lodge, it has invested in a major solar power installation that consists of 620 solar panels and batteries to supply all the power required by the 24-sleeper luxury lodge in the Welgevonden Game Reserve at Waterberg in Limpopo.

Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa said that its solar power installation is one of the largest solar operations at a safari lodge in South Africa and has successfully taken Mhondoro off the grid to be self-sufficient in terms of all its electricity requirements.

Mhondoro’s CEO Fritz Breytenbach said that the travel industry is heavily affected by Eskom’s energy crisis. “The only way for us to continue attracting well-heeled local and international travellers is to make sure that we literally keep the lights on. In the luxury travel and safari industry especially, guests expect a certain level of service, and it goes without saying that all lodge facilities and amenities should be available to guests and in working order, whether there is load shedding or not,” said Breytenbach. He said that besides offering a luxury, five-star product to their guests, they’re proud of the fact that everything they do at Mhondoro is based on environmentally safe principles.