WATCH: A look inside the 5-star lodge where Mihlali Ndamase spent her luxury bush break

Award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase shared a glimpse into her recent bush break at Simbambili Game Lodge in her latest YouTube video. Ndamase stayed at the 5-star property located at the famous Sabi Sand Game Reserve. The establishment is famed for its game viewing and its stunning accommodation. The nine spacious suites face the riverbed and woodlands, each with its own private plunge pool, sala bed on the deck and a free-standing bath, while the Waterhole Suite overlooking the waterhole. The property itself has a boma, bar, lounge areas, wifi, spa and picturesque viewing decks. Ndamase shared a room tour, giving her fans major safari FOMO. The outside areas boast grand views and there’s plenty of space to relax with a good book or a glass of wine.

Inside, the suite is tastefully decorated with grey, white, green and wooden accents. On the lodge’s website, it reveals that they recently renovated the suites to blend in with the dense stands of knobthorn and jackalberry trees along the meandering Manyeleti River.

During her stay, the influencer enjoyed spa treatments and game drives where she saw elephants, rhinos and lions.

Rates start from R14050, which includes accommodation, all meals, hot and local cold beverages, early morning and late afternoon game drives, optional guided bush walks, laundry and wifi.

Local celebrities are enjoying the solitude of the wild with bush breaks on top of their bucket list.

TV personality Bonang Matheba recently visited Kruger National Park. Her er cousin Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe joined her on a luxurious safari to Lion Sands River Lodge where they enjoyed some much needed R&R. Mekgwe shared a video on her page of them going on a safari where they later stopped for some refreshments as they admired their surroundings. The pair relished the game drive views and even witnessed a pod of hippos lazing in the river.

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Mohale Motaung also took time away from the hustle and bustle of life to escape on a bush adventure to &Beyond Ngala Tented Camp.