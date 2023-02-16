Kruger Park appeals for patience and co-operation as it continues to monitor downpours

The Kruger National Park (KNP) has revealed that its disaster management teams remain on alert as the park continues to receive more rain. According to the KNP’s Managing Executive, Oscar Mthimkhulu, gravel roads in the south of the park remain closed for now and are being monitored constantly, and they would be opened as soon as they are deemed safe, and they’re trying their level best to open passage for visitors to continue enjoying the park during this rainy period.

“We appeal for patience and cooperation from tour operators, tourists, and drivers within the KNP during this period to minimise any risk to human life and infrastructure,” said Mthimkhulu. On Monday, park management released a statement announcing that it had temporarily closed some remote camps and evacuated staff to nearer, safer camps following flooding in Mpumalanga. It also said that it had reached this decision as parts of the KNP are expected to receive more rain during the week, and the temporary closure of camps is effective until the situation improves.

In a statement released today, management said that all dirt roads in the south, Marula Region, remain closed, as are the minority in the north (Nxanetseni) due to wet conditions. “The majority of tar roads in the park remain fully accessible, except in the south with no access from Skukuza to Lower Sabie due to washing away of the road at 3 locations.Some damages to other smaller bridges, but these have been assessed for safety and remain open. We strongly urge our visitors to remain vigilant and under no circumstances to access roads where barricades have been placed – there have unfortunately been a few occasions where tour operators in ppen safari Vehicles have removed the barricades, which might endanger the lives of their clients,” read the statement. KNP also said that The Pretoriuskop-Skukuza main road remains closed, Talamati and Biyamiti Bush Camps are closed, and Skukuza Airport is operating but advises passengers to contact their lodges to get information before flying to Skukuza.

“The airport is currently processing passengers to and from the airport via Shelati Bridge, and all transfer companies, lodge representatives, car hire should pick up and drop off in the Skukuza Day Visitors Site, which is adjacent to the train/bridge because the Sabie low level bridge is currently flooded,” said KNP. Park Management said it was grateful for the cooperation of both staff and visitors during this period as no life has been lost and implores visitors to be extra cautious when approaching low lying bridges. “The Technical team is currently monitoring all infrastructure and carrying out repairs where possible. A full assessment of the damage caused will be done once the water has subsided,” said KNP.