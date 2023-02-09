Roads closed in Kruger National Park due to heavy rain

Guests are further advised not to open blockades or travel on any roads which have been closed and not to cross any low-water bridges as the dangers of being washed away are high.

South African National Parks (SANParks) advises guests to not to use any gravel roads and to stay on the tar.

Visitors will not be able to access the Crocodile Bridge and Malelane Gates due to the flooding of the Crocodile River; also, several other bridges are currently overflowing. SANParks will continue posting updates on the SANParks – Kruger National Park Facebook group as and when information changes.

Guests that need to postpone their bookings within the duration of the floods will be given the option of an immediate date change or credit on their profile to use at a later date.

Arrive Alive has shared these general tips in case you find yourself driving during heavy rain: