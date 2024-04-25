Slow down and take the scenic route on the way to Kruger National Park

The Kruger National Park has long been one of Africa’s top tourist destinations, attracting more than a million visitors a year. For most visitors, it is understandably the main attraction of their holiday. The park’s sheer size and variety of wildlife give visitors the opportunity of spend days exploring it.

But there’s also plenty to see in the areas around the park, from breathtaking landscapes to famous eating spots and historical landmarks. Visiting at least some of these attractions is easy for visitors driving to the park from any of South Africa’s major cities. For those in search of stunning scenery, visitors need look no further than the Panorama Route, which is centred on the Blyde River Canyon, the world’s third-largest canyon. When it comes to landscapes, the route offers panoramic views of the canyon.

The Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga. Photo: Masego Panyane Miguel Farinha, hotel manager at Kruger Gate Hotel says: “Whether you’re driving to Kruger from Gauteng, KZN, or further afield, there are some must-see attractions as you drive through Mpumalanga. “Even if you fly into Kruger Mpumalanga or one of the other airports servicing the park, it’s worth taking one or two-day trips during your stay to get a fuller experience of what the region has to offer”.

The canyon offers numerous activities, including hiking, horse-riding, white-water rafting and kloofing. God’s Window and Three Rondavels. God’s Window is a vantage point on the Drakensberg escarpment, situated on a cliff with a 700-metre drop. On clear days, you can see as far as the Mozambican border. God's Window is a popular Instagram-worthy spot. Picture: Instagram.

Three Rondavels is a geological feature which resembles the round, thatched huts that local people in the region traditionally live in. “The area around Kruger is home to some incredible waterfalls, such as the Bridal Veil (named for their similarity to a bride’s veil), Mac-Mac, and Berlin Falls,” says Farinha. For cave enthusiasts, there are the Echo Caves and Sudwala Caves, which are believed to be among the oldest in the world.

Another unique natural feature in the area is Bourke’s Luck Potholes. Situated at the confluence of the Treur and Blyde Rivers. The formations were created over centuries by water flowing through the landscape. The potholes also mark the start of the Blyde River Canyon. If history’s more your thing, the region has a rich heritage stretching back thousands of years. The historic mining town of Lydenberg, for example, is home to the Lydenberg Heads, hollow terracotta sculptures dating back to 500 AD.

If you want something a little more interactive, visit the museum town of Pilgrim’s Rest, which has lots on offer for both kids and adults. As well as soaking up the history of gold mining in the region, you can try out gold panning or simply enjoy a cold beer at one of the town’s pubs. Pilgrims Rest. Picture: Independent Newspapers For foodies, there is a wide array of options for all budgets within Kruger National Park and its surrounds.