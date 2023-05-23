Boulders Beach rated among the top 50 best beaches in the world

As South Africans head into a winter of economic discontent, it’s great to receive some good news about our country. Banana Boat has released a new list of The World's 50 Best Beaches and South Africa’s Boulders Beach in the Western Cape, is on the list.

According to Banana Boat, the list is a collaboration with over 750 of the world's leading travel influencers and professionals, including some of the biggest names in travel such as Jyo Shankar, Pilot Madeleine, Dame Traveler. It is also based on the votes of their Beach Ambassadors as well as hundreds of the world's most experienced and respected travel influencers, journalists, editors and agents and offers travellers around the globe with unparalleled insights from the best in the industry. Banana Boat revealed that the beaches were ranked according to five important criteria, including sheer untouched nature, remoteness, how swimmable they are, annual days of sunshine, and average annual temperature.

The top three beaches that made it to the list are Lucky Bay in Australia, Anse Source D'Argent of the Seychelles and Hidden Beach in the Philippines. South Africa’s Boulders Beach ranked 40th on the list. So what makes Boulder’s Beach so special? Well, the beach is in a sheltered inlet between gorgeous granite boulders and not only a perfect place to meet friendly penguins, but also ideal for swimming in calm waters or enjoying a picnic while admiring the colony of penguins on the beach.

Tine Holst, Co-Founder of The World's 50 Best Beaches, said: “Our study comes at a time when many travellers are dreaming of that perfect summer beach vacation. It's a unique way of uncovering hidden gems that are often overlooked by the travelling public and provides the perfect inspiration for a beach vacation." You can take a look at The World’s 50 Best Beaches 2023 list, here: https://www.worlds50beaches.com/boulders-beach/