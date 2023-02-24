Cape Town E Prix: Traffic and parking disruptions for this weekend

The route leads around the Cape Town Stadium and may impact access in and out of the V&A Waterfront precinct.
Road closures
Helen Suzman, Granger Bay Boulevard, Beach Road, Fritz Sonnenberg, Vlei Road and Green Point Circle will be closed from Thursday, February 23, at 10.30pm and will only reopen on Sunday, February 26, at 4am.
As such, the only entrance and exit to the V&A Waterfront on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25, will be Dock Road. There will be no access to Sea Point via Dock Road. Please expect traffic congestion when making use of Dock Road on these days. All traffic will be managed by traffic officials.
Parking
In light of the road closures, it’s advised for those coming to the V&A Waterfront, to make use of the parking garages closest to the freeway – Battery Park, Dock Road Junction and Silo. Parking is free on weekends at Battery Park.
Wednesday, February 22 (Pro Am Race)
Day: Ocean Innovation Africa Summit (Feb 21 – 24)
Showcase of African initiatives and bringing together international entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, businesses and leaders that are working towards creating a positive impact on our oceans. Venue: Two Oceans Aquarium.
10h00 – 13h00: “The Ocean Race Learning Programme” (Feb 9,10,13 – 16 and 20 – 23 )
The Ocean Race partner with Two Oceans Aquarium to offer a dynamic and interactive learning programme to 600 schoolchildren during the three-week stopover. Focusing on ocean literacy, ocean rights and climate change.
09h00 – 18h30: Pro Am Race
17h30 – 19h00: “Ocean Impact Film Showcase”
A selection of short films presented by various directors focusing on the ocean and its ecosystem.
– Pefumla with Loyiso Dunga
– Water Bear with Zandile Ndlovu
– Coding for Crayfish with Abalobi
– Kelp: South Africa’s Golden Forests from Akshata Mehta
Venue: Amphitheatre
19h00 – 22h00: Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) Meet and Greet
The Royal Cape Yacht Club members invite teams and operations to a “Meet and Greet” at the clubhouse, after Wednesday Twilight Sailing. Venue: Royal Cape Yacht Club.
Thursday, February 23 (Pro Am Race)
10h00 – 13h00: The Ocean Race Learning Programme (Feb 9,10,13 – 16 and 20 – 23)
16h00: Ocean Science Show with Danni Washington
30 minutes. Venue: Amphitheatre
17h00 – 17h30: “The Ocean Race Show: with Jeff Ayliffe
30 minutes. Venue: Amphitheatre
17h30: Movie – “Deep Rising” followed by Q&A with director Matthew Ritz
Venue: Amphitheatre
09h00 – 18h30: Pro Am Race
Friday, February 24 (In-Port race)
10h00 – 11h00: Skippers Press Conference
Press conference featuring skippers from all teams.
13h30 – 14h00: “The Ocean Race Show” with Jeff Ayliffe
12h05 – 16h30: In-Port Race
Local fans can get up close and personal to the teams as they battle it out around a short inshore course.
12:05 – 12:15 Sailors Parade
12:25 – 12:45 Dock Out In Port Race
14h10 – 16h30: In-Port Race Start
16h30 – 17h00 (approx): In-Port Race Public Prize-giving
Prize-giving for Leg 3 In-Port Races Series. Venue: Amphitheatre
17h30 – 18h00: “One Blue Heart Movie Premiere”
Venue: Amphitheatre
18h30 – 20h00: Open Mic evening
Venue: Amphitheatre
20h00: Prize-giving Ceremony
Leg 3 Prize-giving. Invitation only. Venue: Look Out
Saturday, February 25
11h00 – 11h30: “Ocean Science Show” with Danni Washington
30 minutes. Venue: Amphitheatre
12h00 – 13h00: Genova Pesto World Championship with Roberto Panizza
Competition to choose the best pesto maker in each Host City. Final championship in Genova with the winners of each Host City. Venue: Amphitheater
13h15: “The Ocean Race Show” with Jeff Ayliffe
Venue: Amphitheatre
14h00: Team Malizia Panel Debate
Amphitheatre
16h00 – 16h30: “Ocean Science Show” with Danni Washington
30 minutes. Venue: Amphitheatre
18h00 – 20h00: School of Rock Entertainment
Stage performance. Team Rock the instructor band comprised of some of Cape Town’s top musicians and House Band made up of six of our top music students will entertain the Waterfront crowd from 6pm-8pm on Saturday February 25. Venue: Amphitheatre
Sunday, February 26 (Leg Restart)
11h00 – 11h30: “Ocean Science Show” with Danni Washington
30 minutes. Venue: Amphitheatre
12h00 – 12h45
12h00 – 12:12 Sailors Parade
12:15 – Flag handover (mayoral handover)
12:17 – Blessing of the fleet
12:20 – MC Interviews teams before boat departures
12:25 – 12:45 – Dock-out
14h15: Leg Restart
18h00 – 19h00: V&A Waterfront Take the Stage presented by MTN
A series of pop-up performance for emerging South African musicians & musical ensembles.
Venue: Amphitheatre.
