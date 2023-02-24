Cape Town E Prix: Traffic and parking disruptions for this weekend

The route leads around the Cape Town Stadium and may impact access in and out of the V&A Waterfront precinct. Road closures

Helen Suzman, Granger Bay Boulevard, Beach Road, Fritz Sonnenberg, Vlei Road and Green Point Circle will be closed from Thursday, February 23, at 10.30pm and will only reopen on Sunday, February 26, at 4am. As such, the only entrance and exit to the V&A Waterfront on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25, will be Dock Road. There will be no access to Sea Point via Dock Road. Please expect traffic congestion when making use of Dock Road on these days. All traffic will be managed by traffic officials. Parking

In light of the road closures, it's advised for those coming to the V&A Waterfront, to make use of the parking garages closest to the freeway – Battery Park, Dock Road Junction and Silo. Parking is free on weekends at Battery Park.

Showcase of African initiatives and bringing together international entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, businesses and leaders that are working towards creating a positive impact on our oceans. Venue: Two Oceans Aquarium. 10h00 – 13h00: “The Ocean Race Learning Programme” (Feb 9,10,13 – 16 and 20 – 23 ) The Ocean Race partner with Two Oceans Aquarium to offer a dynamic and interactive learning programme to 600 schoolchildren during the three-week stopover. Focusing on ocean literacy, ocean rights and climate change.

09h00 – 18h30: Pro Am Race 17h30 – 19h00: “Ocean Impact Film Showcase” A selection of short films presented by various directors focusing on the ocean and its ecosystem.

– Pefumla with Loyiso Dunga – Water Bear with Zandile Ndlovu – Coding for Crayfish with Abalobi

– Kelp: South Africa’s Golden Forests from Akshata Mehta Venue: Amphitheatre 19h00 – 22h00: Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) Meet and Greet

Thursday, February 23 (Pro Am Race)

10h00 – 13h00: The Ocean Race Learning Programme (Feb 9,10,13 – 16 and 20 – 23)

The Ocean Race partner with Two Oceans Aquarium to offer a dynamic and interactive learning programme to 600 schoolchildren during the three-week stopover. Focusing on ocean literacy, ocean rights and climate change.

The Ocean Race partner with Two Oceans Aquarium to offer a dynamic and interactive learning programme to 600 schoolchildren during the three-week stopover. Focusing on ocean literacy, ocean rights and climate change. 16h00: Ocean Science Show with Danni Washington 30 minutes. Venue: Amphitheatre

17h00 – 17h30: “The Ocean Race Show: with Jeff Ayliffe 30 minutes. Venue: Amphitheatre 17h30: Movie – “Deep Rising” followed by Q&A with director Matthew Ritz

Friday, February 24

Day: Ocean Innovation Africa Summit (Feb 21 – 24) Showcase of African initiatives and bringing together international entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, businesses and leaders that are working towards creating a positive impact on our Oceans. Venue: Two Oceans Aquarium. 10h00 – 11h00: Skippers Press Conference

Press conference featuring skippers from all teams.

Press conference featuring skippers from all teams. 13h30 – 14h00: “The Ocean Race Show” with Jeff Ayliffe 12h05 – 16h30: In-Port Race

Local fans can get up close and personal to the teams as they battle it out around a short inshore course. 12:05 – 12:15 Sailors Parade 12:25 – 12:45 Dock Out In Port Race

14h10 – 16h30: In-Port Race Start 16h30 – 17h00 (approx): In-Port Race Public Prize-giving Prize-giving for Leg 3 In-Port Races Series. Venue: Amphitheatre

17h30 – 18h00: “One Blue Heart Movie Premiere” Venue: Amphitheatre 18h30 – 20h00: Open Mic evening

Venue: Amphitheatre 20h00: Prize-giving Ceremony Leg 3 Prize-giving. Invitation only. Venue: Look Out

Saturday, February 25 11h00 – 11h30: “Ocean Science Show” with Danni Washington 30 minutes. Venue: Amphitheatre

12h00 – 13h00: Genova Pesto World Championship with Roberto Panizza Competition to choose the best pesto maker in each Host City. Final championship in Genova with the winners of each Host City. Venue: Amphitheater 13h15: “The Ocean Race Show” with Jeff Ayliffe

Venue: Amphitheatre 14h00: Team Malizia Panel Debate Amphitheatre

16h00 – 16h30: “Ocean Science Show” with Danni Washington 30 minutes. Venue: Amphitheatre 18h00 – 20h00: School of Rock Entertainment

Stage performance. Team Rock the instructor band comprised of some of Cape Town’s top musicians and House Band made up of six of our top music students will entertain the Waterfront crowd from 6pm-8pm on Saturday February 25. Venue: Amphitheatre Sunday, February 26 (Leg Restart) 11h00 – 11h30: “Ocean Science Show” with Danni Washington

30 minutes. Venue: Amphitheatre 12h00 – 12h45 12h00 – 12:12 Sailors Parade

12:15 – Flag handover (mayoral handover) 12:17 – Blessing of the fleet 12:20 – MC Interviews teams before boat departures

12:25 – 12:45 – Dock-out 14h15: Leg Restart 18h00 – 19h00: V&A Waterfront Take the Stage presented by MTN

A series of pop-up performance for emerging South African musicians & musical ensembles. Venue: Amphitheatre. .@DJZinhle will be on the decks in the Allianz Fan Village - A Track on race day!

Enjoy a fun-filled day out with the whole family, featuring giant screens, kids' zone, food vendors, bar areas, beer garden and the winner's podium! 🏆



Fan village tickets: https://t.co/CDYt2VXr6p pic.twitter.com/I62uzfAvPI — capetowneprix (@capetowneprix) February 20, 2023 In the light of Entertainment, DJ Zinhle will also make her way to the decks to get mzansi pumping: .