Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Cape Town’s Silo Hotel awarded premium status tourism council certificate for third time

On June 13, the Silo Hotel received an award from the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa. Picture: Bernelee Vollmer

Published 2h ago

The Silo Hotel is a renowned luxury hotel at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. It is celebrated for its unique location within a converted historic grain silo, offering guests a magical space that towers above the bustling waterfront area.

The 5 Star Premium certification was handed over by chief quality assurance officer Bronwen Auret: ‘’When we look at our star grading programme we assess all our properties from one to five stars and when an exceptional property comes along we award them a premium status,’’ she explained.

This marks the third time the hotel has received this prestigious recognition for its exceptional property and service, which consistently impresses guests from around the world.

The general manager of The Silo, Luis Pinheiro, has been a dedicated member of the hospitality industry for an impressive 41 years. He expressed his excitement and immense pride on receiving this award.

“To be at the helm of The Silo is the pinnacle of my career,” says Pinheiro with great enthusiasm.

He has been involved with the hotel from its inception and vividly remembers the collective belief in the building’s potential when it was discovered in the docks. It was destined to become an iconic establishment, and being a part of its journey has been an exhilarating experience for Pinheiro and the team.

‘’We really feel, having been awarded this premium status for the third time it just encourages us to perform at our best,’’ Pinheiro adds.

The hotel has of 150 staff for a 20 room hotel, who go above and beyond to ensure guest have a memorable and luxurious stay.

