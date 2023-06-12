City Lodge Hotels eliminates single-use plastics in guest bathrooms

The European Union (EU) is considering prohibiting small bottles of toiletries and disposable food containers in hotels as a way to reduce excessive packaging. This initiative is part of the European Green Deal, a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, decouple economic growth from resource consumption, and encourage a circular economy in the EU.

The proposed ban aims to address the issue of wasteful packaging and promote more sustainable practices in the hospitality industry. The UN Environment Programme states, “The plastic pollution crisis stems mainly from the fact that plastic is currently produced, used (often just once) and discarded. Tackling plastic pollution requires an approach that addresses all stages of plastic’s life-cycle, from production to consumption to waste management, reducing pollution and waste at each stage. A life-cycle approach also helps balance economic needs with concerns over the effects of plastic pollution.” City Lodge Hotels is taking the necessary steps to reduce the use of single-use plastic in guest bathrooms, aligning with the current focus on addressing plastic pollution. In July 2020, the company made a change by introducing the Zero Hair and Body Bar, a unique amenity that replaced traditional single-use plastic packaging.

As amenities are items that every guest uses, the impact of this change is substantial and sends a powerful message about sustainability. By sharing their ongoing efforts, City Lodge Hotels aims to contribute to the global movement to combat plastic pollution and inspire others to join in this important cause. The group’s aim was to strip guest bedrooms of single-use plastic, resulting in the now famous The Bespoke Amenities Company (TBAC SA) Zero Bar, a standard feature in all its hotels – Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodges and Road Lodges – replacing the traditional mini plastic bottles of shampoo and body wash. In July 2020, the company made a change by introducing the Zero Hair and Body Bar, a unique amenity that replaced traditional single-use plastic packaging. Picture: Supplied Numbers for the period 1 January 2022 to date, reflecting the collective impact of just this one change:

Bottle versus bar: - 8 843 cases of shampoo bars delivered to City Lodge Hotels totalling 884 300 units. - 1 shampoo bar replaces 2 plastic bottles (shampoo bottle and body wash bottle).

- 1 shampoo bar weighs 26 grams to transport and shampoo and body wash combined weigh 74 grams. - 32ml liquid shampoo and body wash together total 64ml, which is 77.44% water. The impact:

- 1 768 600 plastic bottles removed from hotels. - 43 827.32 litres of water saved. - 42 446.40 kilograms reduction in weight transported.

TBAC SA delivers to several City Lodge Hotels’ properties and collects empty boxes and products discarded by guests. Sustainability journey City Lodge Hotels is growing its investment in environmentally friendly operations, which currently includes:

· Solar systems were added to a further 15 hotels in addition to the 25 hotels that have already installed solar panels and increased focus on energy storage. · Hydration stations at all the group’s hotels offer free, filtered, magnesium-enriched still and sparkling water for guests to help themselves to at any time, reducing the amount of bottled water purchased. · Boreholes installed at properties where water is frequently disrupted.

· Commitment to only using eggs laid by cage-free hens from 2025. · Switching to environmentally-friendly equipment when hotels refurbish, such as washing machines in laundry rooms. · Online check-in and QR menus to reduce the use of paper.