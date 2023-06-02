City Sightseeing launches winter specials for South Africans

Ticket holders will get to experience the wonders of Cape Town's iconic sights and Johannesburg’s famous landmarks. Children aged 4-17 can enjoy sightseeing bus tours for only R49, saving over R100 per person. Kids under four can travel for free. With the purchase of an adult ticket for R275, up to two kids can travel for only R49 each.

The tours offer convenient hop-on and hop-off options, with over 30 stops in Cape Town and multiple stops in Johannesburg. On-board commentary is available in 15 languages, including a kid's channel. The offer is valid until September 29, 2023. City Sightseeing provides hop-on hop-off bus tours throughout the year, allowing guests to explore attractions at their own pace.

The tours are suitable for solo travellers, families, and groups wanting a safe, fun, and informative introduction to the cities. Tips to experience the best that City Sightseeing has to offer this winter: 1.Remember to layer your tops from a normal tee shirt right through to your rain jacket and cap. Cape Town is famous for its ever-changing weather, and it can be 7 degrees in the morning and 27 by lunchtime. In Johannesburg, on the other hand, you are more likely to experience a cold and dry winter, so several layers are key, especially on the open top of the bus.

2.Sunscreen! The winter sun can be deceiving, and you are sure to get a sunburn. Always include 50 SPF sunscreen in your travel bag for the day. 3.Even though it might be winter, it is still important to stay hydrated. Make sure you keep hydrated throughout the tour. City Sightseeing also offers recyclable water bottles from their kiosks. 4.Listen to the commentary. South Africa’s stories are a huge part of what makes up the culture. Listen, be mindful and embrace our history! Kids love the open-top buses, and they have a special commentary channel (in English) just for them.

5.Hop on and off as you please. You are sure to have an amazing, unforgettable day. Mini Peninsula Blue Route The Cape Town City Sightseeing has three routes which are all included in the ticket. ● The Red City tour to Table Mountain

● The Blue Mini Peninsula Tour via Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens, the Constantia Wine Region, Hout Bay and back along the beautiful coast. ● The Purple Wine tour through the Constantia wine area The Johannesburg City Sightseeing includes two routes as part of the ticket, which include: