Here’s where you can stop and smell the wildflowers this spring

Wild flowers bloom in the Postberg section of South Africa's West Coast National Park. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Published 2h ago

Share

Mother Nature is quite gifted and around this time of the year, early August until end-September, she tends to flex a bit with the West Coast wildflowers blooming.

The annual spring flowers have become world-renowned and see many flocking to the Cape West Coast up to Namaqualand and inland to the Cederberg just to witness the botanical masterpiece.

Below are the best flower-spotting locations that you can take a drive to and see the best flowers in town.

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Picture Henk Kruger/ANA Pics

Dedicated to indigenous flora the, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden is not an excellent host for concerts but also has numerous flowers such as daisies, fynbos and pincushion proteas.

Entry R100 (SA adults and SADC nationals with ID)

R220 (standard, adults)

R60 (students/learners with a valid card)

R40 (children 6 – 17 years)

R140 (African nationals with ID)

Free (children under 6)

Free (senior citizens with ID on Tuesdays, except public holidays)

Karoo Desert National Botanical Gardens

Karoo Desert National Botanical Gardens in Worcester. Picture: Brenton Geach/ANA Pics

In spring, the succulents, annuals and vygies come alive and are filled with vibrant captivating colours.

Entry R50 (adults)

R20 (students)

R40 (pensioners)

R15 (children/scholars)

R45 (Botanical Society members)

Fernkloof Nature Reserve

A protea photographed in the Fernkloof Nature Reserve in Hermanus Picture: Jim McLagan

A variety of fynbos– proteas, ericas, bulbs and orchids can be spotted at the reserve.

Entry is free.

Columbine Nature Reserve

Cape Columbine Nature Reserve; Tietiesbaai; West Coast; spring flowers. Picture Marion Whitehead.

A two hour drive from Cape Town, an array of fynbos and Karoo succulents can be seen on the reserve.

Entry R29 (adults)

R20 (children)

