Experience the ultimate flower-spotting adventure

The annual spring flower display, put on by Mother Nature, became world-renowned and is touted as being an experience of a lifetime. The tour takes you on a whirlwind journey through the Cape West Coast, the Cederberg, and the Klein Namaqualand, visiting all of the very best flower-spotting locations along the way.

Day 1 Guests are collected from The Lodge at Atlantic Beach in Melkbosstrand, and after breakfast the tour departs towards Citrusdal, where the flower show begins. Following a stop off in the Piekenierskloof Pass for coffee and refreshments. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali M (@_ali_m_artworks) For lunch, guests will head to Clanwilliam and a visit to the Ramskop Garden before heading off to the spectacular Biedouw Valley with its blankets of flowers. The first night of the tour is spent in Vanrhynsdorp at Letsatsi Lodge where dinner will be served.

Day 2 After a hearty breakfast, guests are taken to the succulent nursery in Vanrhynsdorp before travelling up the Vanrhyns Pass to Nieuwoudtville where the tour explores the Quiver Tree Forest, and then the Nieuwoudtville Waterfalls. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦊 Roaming Fox | Alma 🦊 (@roaming_fox) The rest of the morning is spent discovering the flower farm in Matjiesfontein, followed by lunch at Matjiesfontein farm. The day is rounded off with a visit to the remarkable Hantam Botanical Gardens before returning to Vanrhynsdorp for the second night and dinner.

Day 3 On the last day of the tour, guest will travel back via Clanwilliam, Leopoldtsville, Dwarskersbos, and then from Velddrif to Langebaan. In Velddrif, the tour visits the famous Bokkomlaan, which is a dirt road that snakes along the beautiful Berg River and is a heritage site and living museum. Then guests are chauffeured to the Postberg Flower Reserve for flower sightings and a picnic lunch, this part of the park is only open for two months of the year, making it a memorable experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Biccard's Photography (@robynbiccardphotography) After an exciting adventure exploring the beauty of the spring wildflowers, on the last day, the tour will make its way back to the luxurious Lodge at Atlantic Beach in Melkbosstrand. During the trip, you'll stay at the stunning Letsatsi Lodge in Vanrhynsdorp, and be treated to four breakfasts, three dinners, and three lunches, with water and snacks on the bus to keep you energized.

You'll also enjoy coffee stops and wine tastings, as well as transportation in modern air-conditioned vehicles by a registered Cathsseta guide. Get ready to be blown away by the incredible beauty of the spring wildflowers, and enjoy the comfort and luxury of the tour along the way. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗪![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗧 𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗧 𝗪![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗬 (@westcoastwaysa) There is also the option to be collected and returned from and to the Cape Town International Airport for guests who wish to fly in to do this excursion. Carmen Lerm, founder and CEO of West Coast Way said: “Nowhere else in the world can you experience such a dramatic, exciting and exuberant awakening to spring, and West Coast Way is extremely excited about the 3-Day West Coast Spring Flower Tour and to be able to offer people the chance to see and intimately experience this annual natural spectacle.”

Visitors can look forward to being immersed in a kaleidoscope of colour as well as culture, exciting activities, warm people and beautiful scenery, where at every corner there is a new and intriguing offering.” Tour departures are scheduled for August 13 ,August 17, August 22, August 27 and September 1. The cost per person sharing is R12 000.00 (Incl VAT), with a single supplement of R2 300.00 (Incl VAT) if travelling alone.