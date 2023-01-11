Mynt Cafe in Camps Bay is closing its doors to make room for new hotel

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have to announce the closing of Mynt Cafe. After nine amazing years, Mynt Cafe will be closing its doors on January 29th to make way for a new 100-room hotel. The demolishing of our building and the Place on the Bay hotel next door will begin in February.’’

The well-known vibey Mynt Cafe took to Facebook saying they are closing their doors to make way for a new hotel.

The post thanks the customers who supported the business throughout the years. The owner shared a sentimental comment as well: “It was always a dream of mine to one day open up a restaurant in Camps Bay since I was a young boy, so it is very sad for the dream to end but I am grateful to have been able to live out that dream for the past nine glorious years.’’

“I would also like to take this time to thank my most amazing staff for their dedication and loyalty to Mynt Cafe. Your service to Mynt Cafe and its customers has been impeccable. There are no words to thank you enough for your service over the years. Every single one of you will be missed after the end of January. Not seeing your faces every day will be a challenge for me.’’

Some of the regular customers were sad to hear the announcement.