No need for cash as Table Mountain National Park upgrades to card payments

South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that visitors can relax as Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) is going cash-free at Cape Point and Boulders gates. The changes will be implemented from 1 April, and according to the organisation responsible for South Africa’s upkeep and maintenance of parks, this is part of a broader cash-free South African National Parks (SANParks) initiative which was started in 2021.

In a statement released by the entity, it said that the popular Cape of Good Hope, known as Cape Point, and Boulders Penguin Colony entry points in Table Mountain National Park will no longer accept cash as a means of payment for conservation fees. “Visitors can pay for conservation fees, otherwise known as gate entry fees with either a debit or credit card or purchase an online gate entry ticket prior to arrival from the SANParks website on www.sanparks.org/tickets and follow the prompts. Once payment has been made the ticket will be sent to you via email,” SANParks. TMNP park manager, Megan Taplin said she is delighted to see SANParks moving into the digital era and making gate entry available for purchase prior to arrival.

“I encourage people to purchase tickets before departing from home so that you can enjoy your visit to the park without the hassle of having to transact on arrival. We are moving away from cash and hope visitors will move online with us,” said Taplin. The cash-free environment at SANParks is essentially to improve customer convenience and reduce contact time at entry points, particularly during peak times. “This is a step towards environmental responsibility and promotes ease of use, visit a cash-free park today and #LiveYourWild,” saidTaplin.