Two South African routes ranked among the 35 best hikes in the world

A travel adventure company called Explore believes that any destination worth visiting is worth experiencing on foot, which is why they have compiled a list of 35 of the finest hiking trails that are accessible to almost everyone. The Western Cape region of South Africa is home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes and hiking trails in the world, and it’s no wonder that two of its hiking trails have made it onto Explore!’s list of the best hikes in the world.

The trails were evaluated based on the following criteria: Length (distance), elevation, duration, weather conditions, and of course, the latest trend, Instagrammability. Robberg Peninsula trail in Plettenberg Robberg Peninsula. Picture: INSTAGRAM One of the hiking trails that made the list is the Robberg Peninsula trail, and it’s in Plettenberg Bay. This trail is 27th on the list and runs along a beautiful and rough coastline with views for days of the Indian Ocean and hills nearby.

The Robberg Peninsula trail is a moderate hike that takes about four hours to complete and covers a distance of about 9.2 km. Along the way, hikers can see different kinds of animals, such as dolphins, seals, and even whales during certain times of the year. Cecilia Forest in Cape Town Cecilia Forest, Picture: INSTAGRAM The second trail, Cecilia Forest in Cape Town, made it to 29th on the list. Located in the heart of the city, the Cecilia Forest trail is a relatively short hike, and takes an hour to complete.