Bali considers ban on mountain climbing in response to tourist misconduct

Governor Koster emphasized that this ban is permanent and that it applies to everyone except for religious ceremonies and natural disaster response efforts. The intention behind it is to safeguard the spiritual significance of Bali's mountains, which hold a special place in the hearts of the Balinese people.

The island's growing popularity has led to a series of problems, with tourist often behaving inappropriately and straining the patience of the locals. In response to these challenges, the local government has taken steps to tackle these issues and ensure the sustainability of tourism on the island. The governor initially proposed this idea in February and has now implemented it.

While specific punishments for violating the new rules were not discussed, it is worth noting that authorities have already deported and banned groups of foreigners from returning to Indonesia for six months due to violations of previous regulations. To maintain order and preserve the local economy, Koster recently announced a crackdown on "digital nomads" who were found to be working illegally as guides and hairdressers on the island. This move aimed to protect the livelihoods of local professionals and uphold the integrity of tourism-related jobs.

Additionally the government decided to indefinitely close Bali's 22 mountains to climbers. This decision aims to prevent accidents, protect the natural environment, and maintain the sanctity of the mountains. While this may disappoint adventure enthusiasts, it is a necessary step to prioritize the well-being of both visitors and the natural habitats that make Bali so special.