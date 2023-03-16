Bali plans to ban tourists from travelling with motorbikes due to bad behaviour

Bali has many adventures for tourists to explore, and one of the popular things to do is to experience the island on a motorbike. However, just recently, it has come to Governor Wayan Koster’s attention that tourists are biking without any clothes on, along with other issues.

Koster told ‘Express’: “You should not roam about the island using motorbikes, without wearing shirts or clothes, no helmet, and, even without, a licence.” Therefore, tourists will have to opt for cars in a system managed by travel agents. The report further explains that there were over 171 foreign nationals who violated traffic rules and regulations in just one month. Additionally, some of the tourists were caught using fake license plates on rented bikes. The governor further stated: “If you are a tourist, act like a tourist” as the Government planned the newest crackdown.

The reason why motorbikes are so popular on the island is that it’s quicker to move around in comparison to public transport. With the bike, you can avoid congestion and even jump the queue if necessary.

Consequently, tourists will have to be seated in traffic jams and busy roads. The ban is set to be introduced under a regional law later this year. Adding to that, Bali has set in motion a campaign to encourage tourists to dress appropriately while on holiday. So please, ‘Suns out, bums out’ is not a theme for Bali.