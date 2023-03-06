Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Oi, mate! Aussie man accidentally spends more than R20K on dinner in Bali

An Australian tourist had his pocket raided by a bottle of wine. Picture: Artem Beliaikin/Unsplash

An Australian tourist had his pocket raided by a bottle of wine. Picture: Artem Beliaikin/Unsplash

Published Mar 6, 2023

Share

Eish, the dinner cost more than the actual holiday, this ain’t no cheap skate.

An Australian man took to a Facebook group, Bali Bogans to share his disappointment regarding a mishap on his vacation.

He explains that while out on his birthday dinner, he decided to celebrate by ordering a bottle of wine.

According to LADBible news, he had thought the bottle - Domaine Leflaive Chevalier-Montrachet - had a price tag of $170 AUD.

The man said: "The waiter paused and said, ‘are you sure sir?’

More on this
Fancy food, lovely evening, but wait for the bill. Picture: Artem Beliaikin/Unsplash

"I scoffed at him and said ‘yup no worries’. (like how dare he think I’m not good for a $170 bottle of wine) anyway the wine was consumed along with a delicious dinner and at one point the chef came out to introduce himself.

Yup no worries? he did not know what was coming for his wallet, a dent and a half!

Further, he says that he did find it odd but thought it’s probably a fancy restaurant. However, the man got the shock of his life the next morning when he saw how much he actually spent; over $2 000, a whooping R24 500.

Obviously he freaked out, he then calls the restaurant and sadly realised the price of the bottle, was in fact $1 700, R20 000. Is that bottle made of gold? Alcohol straight from the heavens? Eina!

The unlucky tourist wrote: "That meal actually cost more than the entire holiday, adding “needless to say I’m not allowed to order anything off a menu without getting the okay from the other half!”

I would die a thousand deaths.

Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

FacebookAustraliaRestaurantsFood TourismBudget

Share