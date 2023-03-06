Oi, mate! Aussie man accidentally spends more than R20K on dinner in Bali

Eish, the dinner cost more than the actual holiday, this ain’t no cheap skate. An Australian man took to a Facebook group, Bali Bogans to share his disappointment regarding a mishap on his vacation.

He explains that while out on his birthday dinner, he decided to celebrate by ordering a bottle of wine. According to LADBible news, he had thought the bottle - Domaine Leflaive Chevalier-Montrachet - had a price tag of $170 AUD. The man said: "The waiter paused and said, ‘are you sure sir?’

Fancy food, lovely evening, but wait for the bill. Picture: Artem Beliaikin/Unsplash "I scoffed at him and said ‘yup no worries’. (like how dare he think I’m not good for a $170 bottle of wine) anyway the wine was consumed along with a delicious dinner and at one point the chef came out to introduce himself. Yup no worries? he did not know what was coming for his wallet, a dent and a half! Further, he says that he did find it odd but thought it’s probably a fancy restaurant. However, the man got the shock of his life the next morning when he saw how much he actually spent; over $2 000, a whooping R24 500.

Obviously he freaked out, he then calls the restaurant and sadly realised the price of the bottle, was in fact $1 700, R20 000. Is that bottle made of gold? Alcohol straight from the heavens? Eina! The unlucky tourist wrote: "That meal actually cost more than the entire holiday, adding “needless to say I’m not allowed to order anything off a menu without getting the okay from the other half!” I would die a thousand deaths.