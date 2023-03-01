LOOK: The first IOL Travel digi mag for the year stokes the wanderlust with dreamy destinations

For the first edition of the IOL Travel magazine for 2023, we thought a sprinkling of love would be an ideal way to kick off. Romantic destinations have been top of mind for many couples during the month of love. Of course, not everyone could afford to splurge on the back of Januworry.

But that shouldn’t stop you from making plans for later in the year. Maybe you have an anniversary or proposal coming up that you can plan for? Whether you are looking for a honeymoon escape or a fairy-tale sho’t left break, we’ve got you covered in this edition. We have features on bespoke romantic destinations, dream destinations for an African post-nuptial holiday or a picture-perfect break overseas.

I’m talking about the stuff that movies romanticise. Think dreamy sunsets, a menu that is positively orgasmic, adventurous activities, cosy spa treatments for two and the whole shebang. I don’t know about you but as a romantic at heart, all these things speak to me, too. And in this edition, we also look at a powerhouse business couple’s dream wedding in Bali. No expense was spared for the destination wedding.

Pimalai Resort & Spa. Picture: Instagram And just to add to the travel envy, we include celebrity baecations. Although emotions remain high in Mzansi on the back of AKA’s untimely passing in early February, we pay homage to the rapper who was in a love bubble with Nadia Nakia. The two on holiday served couple goals for sure. They were cute, playful and googly-eyed.