WATCH: Former couple takes a chance on Bali vacation despite splitting up months before

Not on my watch! The world is upside down, might as well go on a trip with your ex, yes? no?
TikTokkers were in disarray when a former couple decided to go on vacation together, despite being broken up for seven months.
According to the creator, the vacation was planned and paid for during their relationship.
@documentwithmi The game of footsies was interesting 🫣 #tiktoxic #iwantarefund ♬ original sound - user6934054176375
“When you booked a non-refundable Bali trip a year in advance but broke up seven months ago,” reads the caption to the clip. In follow up videos the ‘former’ couple seem quite cozy ... a little too cozy, and people are wondering if they really just kept it ‘civil’.
@documentwithmi Replying to @Kynlee Dahl what happens in Bali stays in Bali ? #balivlog #balitravel ♬ original sound - Mimi
Surely its not the norm to go on a trip with your ex, especially after months of ‘healing’ and ‘thank you, next-ing’. But these two decided to do it anyway, perhaps there’s still some unfinished business or, they could just be friends ... but I’m not buying it.
One user asked why they broke up in the first place, her response: ‘’I ended things because I wanted to work on myself and was giving all my energy to him,’’ hmmm.
Someone had also asked if they worked things out, she said ‘’Kinda sorta maybe’’.
Well, well, who saw that coming? Pretty much everyone.