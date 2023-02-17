WATCH: Former couple takes a chance on Bali vacation despite splitting up months before

Not on my watch! The world is upside down, might as well go on a trip with your ex, yes? no? TikTokkers were in disarray when a former couple decided to go on vacation together, despite being broken up for seven months.

Story continues below Advertisement

One user asked why they broke up in the first place, her response: ‘’I ended things because I wanted to work on myself and was giving all my energy to him,’’ hmmm. Others believe the two are meant to be together: ‘’I ended things because I wanted to work on myself and was giving all my energy to him.’’ Someone had also asked if they worked things out, she said ‘’Kinda sorta maybe’’.

Story continues below Advertisement