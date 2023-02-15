Siya Kolisi makes fun of wife Rachel’s not-so Valentine’s Day outfit

Valentine’s Day is the one day in the year when people really take the time to show their loved ones that they love them. Some people go large with grand gestures like writing their names in the sky while others keep it sweet and simple by buying their special someone their favourite chocolate.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, a bunch of red roses are a classic Valentine’s Day gift that will melt any lady’s heart. As we all know by now, rugby captain Siya Kolisi, is one of our favourite celebrity hubbies because he’s always doing the sweetest things for the love of his life, Rachel. This Valentine he showed her a bit of love by gifting her and their daughter a bunch of red roses.

He took to Instagram to share pictures of himself with his wife and daughter both with a bunch of red roses. Rachel’s bunch is bigger of course. We all know that Siya has a great sense of humour and often pokes a bit of fun at Rachel. This time he comments on her outfit choice. He captioned the post, “@rachelkolisi didn’t get the dress code (with a eye-rolling and heart emoji). Happy Valantyontyo everyone”

Story continues below Advertisement