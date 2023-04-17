In search of greener pastures? 7 places to consider if you’re looking for work abroad opportunities in 2023

Besides exploring, travelling can also provide the opportunity of landing your dream job. There are plenty of places that offer employment prospects and are worth considering if you’re looking for greener pastures.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to learn about the world, reconnect with yourself, become a global citizen and make money whilst you’re at it, here are seven places to consider if you’re looking for work abroad opportunities. Cambodia A cityscape of Phnom Penh in Cambodia. Picture: Unsplash Cambodia is a great destination for digital nomads. Though the country has an inconsistent quality of wi-fi across the country, and it’s developing infrastructure makes access to quality education and medical care difficult, the country has managed to attract digital nomad workers with its friendly visa schemes and other benefits.

The country offers low cost of living, beautiful culture, tropical weather, and world-class cuisine. Canada An aerial view of Toronto, Canada. Picture: Unsplash If you’re in the medical fraternity and looking for opportunities in healthcare, then Canada is your best bet.

Healthcare is the largest industry by employment in Canada, and the country has made monumental contributions to medical advances. It is also a progressive country, providing universal healthcare for all citizens and permanent residents. Canada is also welcoming to foreigners and has a strong employment market with a solid list of mandatory employee benefits, including parental leave, 25 vacation days a year, and the highest minimum wage in North America. Botswana

Overview of the Central Business District in Gaborone, the capital city of Botswana. Picture: Unsplash According to The World Bank, Botswana is one of the fastest-growing economies globally, making it a great place to build a career, especially in finance. The Southern African country has a stable democracy and strong financial sector and is best for ex-pats looking for a different or non-traditional location. Botswana is also one of the safest countries in Africa, and its location, bordering South Africa, provides prosperous opportunities for its thriving export industry, and the bonus is the warm weather all year round.

Brazil An aerial view of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: Unsplash As the largest country in South America, Brazil has the most opportunities for ex-pats. This beautiful country has a booming tourism industry for those considering hospitality and tourism. While Portuguese is the primary language in the country, there are many opportunities for English speakers within large cities like Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil also has affordable healthcare, and any time worked over 44 hours a week must be paid time and a half, and weekend and holiday work is paid double. Germany Berlin, a modern city perfect for engineering minds. Picture: Unsplash Germany is filled with incredible opportunities for career-minded people looking to work abroad, especially engineers.

It’s also one of the leading economies globally (per GDP) and among the largest exporters of goods. Many global corporations have offices in Germany, meaning there are opportunities for English-speaking positions, although the job hunt might provide more of a challenge. South Korea

Seoul, the soul and capital of South Korea. Picture: Unsplash South Korea has gained recognition as a destination for work abroad recently and the best destination for Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL). Whether employed by the Korean Ministry of Education (EPIK) programme or a private institution, English teachers will be paid a highly competitive wage and find students eager to learn. The combination of globally acclaimed pop culture, world-class cuisine, a thriving economy, and high wages make South Korea one of the best countries to work overseas.

The country also has all types of jobs which are available to international workers, especially those fluent in English. New Zealand

A view of Auckland, New Zealand. Picture: Unsplash If you're a young adult looking to expand your perspective through a grand adventure and plan to fund it with intermediate work along the way, New Zealand may be the perfect destination for you! From adventure sports companies to tour operators to farmers, there are seemingly endless short-term and seasonal employment opportunities throughout the country. New Zealand has a progressive and welcoming government and citizens while also offering a relaxed work-life balance.