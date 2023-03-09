Cruise Vacations awarded ‘Best Luxury & Expedition Cruise Travel Experts – Gauteng’ title

The announcement was made recently in London by the MEA Business Awards team. Last year, the cruise line earned the title of Africa’s Best Cruise Travel Agency at the World Cruise Awards.

The MEA Business Awards programme, that’s been running for six years now, aims to showcase a fine selection of companies that are staying ahead of the curve. MEA Awards Coordinator Laura O’Carroll said: “The level of professionalism and strength of these businesses ensures their adaptability, growth and remarkable success. “Here at MEA Markets, we applaud each and every one of our winners as they dedicate themselves to making waves in their industries.’’

The agency was established in 2010 and, ever since, it’s been their priority to offer Africa some of the world’s best luxurious cruise products. Gaynor Galbraith Neill, Managing Director of Cruise Vacations, said she’s delighted and honoured to be recognised by MEA awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cruise Vacations SA (@cruisevacationssa) “This is a great acknowledgement for our small team who faced what seemed like impossible odds a few years ago and have come back more determined and stronger than ever, a real testament to ‘Girl Power’ for our women-run agency and especially fitting to receive the news during International Women’s Month,” she said. Cruise Vacations are the officially appointed general sales agents in Africa for some of the worlds most prestigious cruise lines, Silversea Cruises, Scenic Cruises, Star Clippers and Emerald Cruises.