South Africa’s low-cost domestic carrier FlySafair announced that it will be holding it’s annual mega sale tomorrow (May 3, 2023).
Those looking to participate in the ticket sale frenzy should wake up bright and early as the ticket sale starts at 9am.
According to FlySafair, the sale will see 50 000 seats on selected domestic flights selling for R9, inclusive of airport tax.
“These tickets will only be available through the website. As always would-be winners will need to join the waiting room via flysafair.co.za to get their hands on a lucky ticket,” said the airline.
FlySafair also said that each minute a number of customers will randomly be let through to the site where they will have a limited time to seek out and book a lucky R9 ticket.
“FlySafair would like to wish all participants luck in tomorrow;s epic sale. The FlySafair App will be available for normal bookings for those not looking for a R9 ticket,” added FlySafair.
In the past, the sale has caused a frenzy, with customers eagerly trying to access the website to secure their seats.
This year, in celebration of nine years in the skies, the airline will be offering one-way domestic flight tickets for only R9, inclusive of airport taxes.
