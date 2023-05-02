Those looking to participate in the ticket sale frenzy should wake up bright and early as the ticket sale starts at 9am.

South Africa’s low-cost domestic carrier FlySafair announced that it will be holding it’s annual mega sale tomorrow (May 3, 2023).

According to FlySafair, the sale will see 50 000 seats on selected domestic flights selling for R9, inclusive of airport tax.

“These tickets will only be available through the website. As always would-be winners will need to join the waiting room via flysafair.co.za to get their hands on a lucky ticket,” said the airline.

FlySafair also said that each minute a number of customers will randomly be let through to the site where they will have a limited time to seek out and book a lucky R9 ticket.