Jet fuel supply at Cape Town International Airport stabilised

Load shedding has had a negative impact on almost everything; the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) reported the situation with regard to low jet-fuel supply at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA). This occurred after load shedding stalled the airport’s largest supplier. A ‘’Business Tech’’ report stated: ‘’On 3 March, ACSA announced that CTIA had low fuel stock due to factors impacting one of its major suppliers and was planning to resolve the issue.The company reached out to alternative fuel suppliers, airlines and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the continuity of operations.’’

In addition, it is noted that imports have been confirmed to supplement production and fuel suppliers are prioritising tanker deliveries to the airport to meet daily demand. However, ACSA management, in collaboration with airlines and fuel suppliers, plans to continue to monitor the reliability of production and rate of delivery to the CTIA in order to prevent cancellations and minimise disruption. “All travellers are requested to monitor their flight schedules and stay informed via the ACSA App and the relevant airline websites. ACSA will continue to provide regular updates.