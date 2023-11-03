LIFT continues to position itself as leading airline, clinches World Luxury Travel Award

South African domestic airline LIFT is continuing in its stride as being amongst the best, and collecting accolades. LIFT was nominated for the Domestic Airline category and was announced as the Continent Winner on October 29 at the World Luxury Travel Awards.

The World Luxury Travel Awards are the pinnacle of achievement for the travel industry, offering international recognition for earning the respect of travellers and industry players alike. The winners are decided by the public, across a diverse variety of award categories. “We are thrilled to accept this international award and to be recognised as the best domestic airline on the continent,” said Jonathan Ayache, CEO of LIFT.

“What makes this even more exciting is that the awards are voted for by travellers, which makes us happy because we build our brand around our passengers, offering ultimate flexibility and excellent service. “We continue to find ways to be innovative in the local airline industry and hope to continue to stand out.” Travellers were recently wowed with a musical performance at 36 000 ft when Zolani Mahola, ‘The One Who Sings’, joined LIFT passengers for a silent disco.