Cape Town International keeps winning, scoops Africa's Leading Airport award for 7th time

The Western Cape is a strong contender as one of the most beautiful places in South Africa and the world. It even has the accolades to prove it. Western Cape-based tourism and hospitality brands are constantly being recognised at home and internationally.

At this year’s World Travel Awards, the province scooped eight awards, with the Cape Town International Airport winning its seventh straight win in the Africa’s Leading Airport category. This year’s ceremony was held in Dubai and the awards are considered the most prestigious honours programme in travel and tourism across the globe.

“We trust that being named Africa’s Leading Airport for an unprecedented seventh time in a row will provide visitors to Cape Town International Airport with a sense of comfort and assurance that they will receive a warm welcome and have a good memorable experience at our airport.” As a leading tourist destination, it is only fitting that the province have the best hospitality amenities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town Tourism (@lovecapetown) The Pezula Nature Hotel & Spa, One&Only Cape Town, Villa Two @ Ellerman House, The Silo Hotel and the Labotessa Luxury Boutique Hotel have been recognised among Africa’s leading. “I am delighted that so many of the incredible offerings we have in the Western Cape have been recognised on such a prestigious world stage,” expressed Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger.