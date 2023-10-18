Cape Town International keeps winning, scoops Africa's Leading Airport award for 7th time

The Western Cape is a strong contender as one of the most beautiful places in South Africa and the world. It even has the accolades to prove it.
Western Cape-based tourism and hospitality brands are constantly being recognised at home and internationally.
At this year’s World Travel Awards, the province scooped eight awards, with the Cape Town International Airport winning its seventh straight win in the Africa’s Leading Airport category.
This year’s ceremony was held in Dubai and the awards are considered the most prestigious honours programme in travel and tourism across the globe.
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.
Mark Maclean, Regional General Manager, Cape Town International Airport Cluster, expressed that the straight seventh win spoke volumes about the airport’s brand.
“We trust that being named Africa’s Leading Airport for an unprecedented seventh time in a row will provide visitors to Cape Town International Airport with a sense of comfort and assurance that they will receive a warm welcome and have a good memorable experience at our airport.”
As a leading tourist destination, it is only fitting that the province have the best hospitality amenities.
The Pezula Nature Hotel & Spa, One&Only Cape Town, Villa Two @ Ellerman House, The Silo Hotel and the Labotessa Luxury Boutique Hotel have been recognised among Africa’s leading.
“I am delighted that so many of the incredible offerings we have in the Western Cape have been recognised on such a prestigious world stage,” expressed Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger.
“This is very exciting because the tourism and hospitality sector contributes significantly to our economy and especially to job creation in the Western Cape.
“I’d like to congratulate all our amazing winners for their contribution to ensuring that Cape Town and the Western Cape remain a destination of choice for visitors.
“I’d also like to recognise all our other impressive brands that were nominated which is a great indication of the sector’s commitment to and achievement of excellence,” concluded Minister Wenger.